Drones attack another Wildberries warehouse in Yekaterinburg, Russia. Fire breaks out

On the morning of August 7, drones attacked a warehouse of the Wildberries marketplace in Yekaterinburg, Russia, located approximately two thousand kilometers from Ukraine.

OSINT channels report at least two hits and publish footage of a raging fire. Wildberries confirmed the attack, saying that employees were evacuated.

According to preliminary data, the largest logistics complex in the Sverdlovsk region of the Russian Federation, owned by the Wildberries company, with an area of over 158 000 m², was hit.

Meanwhile, the governor of the Sverdlovsk region says three drones have crashed onto the roof of a logistics center. He says there are no injuries.