The commander of the UAV Forces Robert "Madyar" Brovdi confirmed the attack on another warehouse of the Russian marketplace Wildberries in the Leningrad region.

He wrote about this on Telegram on August 4.

This morning, OSINT channels reported a strike on the Wildberries warehouse in the village of Krasny Bor in the Leningrad region and published footage of a massive fire. The facility covers an area of 154 000 square meters.

“A purple cloud from the ashes of the WB wild berry went to Peter, where the backstreet taught the bunker-old-man to hit first,” Brovdi later wrote.

The attack and fire at the facility were also officially confirmed in Russia. They said that the marketplace employees had been evacuated and that there were no injuries.

The UAV Forces commander also added that over the past 18 days, the "freedom-loving Ukrainian bird" has visited 15 facilities and has already destroyed 13 Wildberries warehouses.

At the same time, the Russian service Radio Liberty writes that with todayʼs attack, Ukraine has already destroyed or damaged 16 marketplace objects. Russian Forbes estimated the companyʼs losses at over $2.7 billion.