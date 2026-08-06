Ambassadors of Albania, Croatia, Pakistan and Montenegro dismissed from their posts

Ukrainian ambassadors to Albania, Croatia, Pakistan, and Montenegro were dismissed from their posts.

This is stated in Decrees No. 709/2026, No. 710/2026, No. 711/2026 and No. 712/2026.

Vasyl Kyrylych was removed from the post of ambassador to Croatia. Volodymyr Shkurov was dismissed from the post of ambassador to Albania. Oleh Herasymenko from the post of Ukrainian ambassador to Montenegro. Markiyan Chuchuk was removed from the post of ambassador to Pakistan.

The day before, Zelensky signed a decree dismissing Olga Stefanyshyna from the post of Ukraineʼs Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the United States. She is currently suspected of illegally enriching herself by UAH 13.9 million and making false declarations.

According to the investigation, Stefanishyna owned two apartments in the Kyiv residential complex "Faina Town" worth almost UAH 11 million, registered in the name of her friend. Today, the court assigned Stefanishyna a deposit of UAH 6 million. She said she did not have that kind of money.