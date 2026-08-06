The strike on the Yaroslavl Oil Refinery by the Ukrainian military on the night of August 6 damaged four RVS-2000 tanks with crude oil, causing it to spill. Two of them are on fire.

This was reported to the SBU.

The strikes also damaged the ELOU-1 and AVT-3 technological installations, causing fires. At least six explosions were heard at the refinery during the attack. The attack caused fires in four different parts of the plant.

The plant has a capacity of about 15 million tons of oil per year. It produces gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation kerosene, and other petroleum products.

In addition, in Crimea, an attack by Ukrainian troops damaged two patrol ships of project 10410 ("Firefly") of the Russian FSB Coast Guard — "Balaklava" and "Kerch".

On the night of August 6, the Bashneft-Novoil refinery in Bashkortostan, located more than 1,300 km from the front line, was hit. This plant produces gasoline, liquefied gas, diesel and aviation fuel. Its processing capacity is approximately 7 million tons of oil per year.

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