Former President of Ukraine (2005–2010) Viktor Yushchenko headed the supervisory board of the National Museum of the Holodomor-Genocide.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Culture of Ukraine.

In total, the Supervisory Board included 11 representatives of Ukrainian public associations, international organizations, Ukrainians abroad, and the scientific community. They also elected Yushchenkoʼs deputy — Canadian Ambassador to Ukraine (2014-2019) Roman Vashchuk, and the founder and head of the Holodomor Descendants Network Olha Soroka as secretary.

The Supervisory Board will be permanent. Its goal is to monitor the transparent work of the museum and balance state and public interests in its work.

Yes, now the supervisory board must monitor the construction of the second phase of the museum complex and the creation of a permanent exhibition.

Back in September 2023, the Canadian government announced that it would allocate money for the completion of the second phase of the Holodomor Genocide Museum. In July 2024, the Verkhovna Rada voted in the second reading and as a whole for Bill No. 10361, which creates an expert and supervisory board for the Holodomor Museum and allows it to be completed at the expense of funds allocated by Canada.

"The National Museum of the Holodomor-Genocide preserves the memory of the victims of the Holodomor and highlights the history of the genocide of the Ukrainian nation in 1932-1933. The museum is a center for commemorating the memory of millions of Ukrainians destroyed by the communist totalitarian regime during the Holodomor," the museumʼs website states.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.