During the day on August 5, the Russian army lost another 1 330 of its soldiers killed and wounded in the war against Ukraine.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Russians also lost four tanks, three armored combat vehicles, 59 artillery systems, four MLRS, seven air defense systems, four ground robotic complexes, 1 811 operational-tactical-level UAVs, 416 units of automotive equipment, and one special vehicle.

Ukraine and Russia rarely publish official figures on their war casualties. The last time Russia officially reported this was in September 2022, when it reported 5 937 deaths.

On July 31, 2026, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced new data: Russian losses during the full-scale war reached 1.6 million soldiers. Of these, approximately 700 000 died.

As for Ukrainian casualties, according to President Zelensky, at least 50 000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed (in February he had put the figure at 55 000). Another nearly 400 000 have been wounded. A large number of soldiers are missing.

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