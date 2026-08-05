The Pentagon denied that the US Army has almost exhausted its reserves of long-range missiles

Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth denied media reports that the country had used "almost all" of its long-range missile stockpiles since the start of the war with Iran.
He wrote about this on his page on the social network X.
He showed a frame from a CNN broadcast, which indicated that the US military had used up almost 80% of its available supplies for the THAAD air defense system.
Previously, Hegseg stated that the war with Iran has already cost the United States at least $37.5 billion.
- Yesterday, Reuters reported that the US military had exhausted its ATACMS and PrSM missile stockpiles. The sources did not say how many missiles of each type were left in the US.
- In early July, media reported that US President Donald Trump had postponed a large-scale military operation against Iran, in particular due to concerns about the depletion of US interceptor missiles for air defense systems.
- Today, Axios reported that the United States, Iran, and Oman may announce a temporary agreement to restore shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. The temporary ceasefire will be implemented for 60 days, with the possibility of extension.
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