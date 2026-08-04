Ukraine could lose up to $3 billion due to Russian attacks on Odesa region ports. Authorities are looking for alternative routes

Ukraine is preparing alternative routes for grain exports, but they will only be able to replace half of the volumes that previously passed through ports in the Odesa region. About half of the projected total grain and oilseed exports this year are at risk.

This was stated by Minister of Agrarian Policy Taras Vysotsky, Reuters reports.

According to him, more than 30 million tons of products will not be able to be exported to international markets if the situation is not resolved. Due to Russian attacks, shipowners have practically stopped entering ports in the Odesa region.

In July, the Russians carried out 35 attacks on ships in ports and 22 on ships at sea, as well as 67 strikes on port infrastructure. For the whole of 2025, 14 attacks on ships were recorded.

Vysotsky added that Ukrainian producers are already feeling the consequences, as prices for oilseeds and grains have fallen by an average of 30%. Direct losses for the agricultural sector this year could reach $1.5 billion to $3 billion. The Minister of Agrarian Policy believes that other alternative routes for Ukraine include transportation via the Danube, but the main option is rail transportation.

Reuters specifies that in recent seasons, Ukraine accounted for about 6% of world wheat exports and about 11% of world corn exports, and the country is also a major exporter of oilseeds and vegetable oils. With Russia effectively closing its ports again, product prices could rise sharply, affecting consumers around the world.