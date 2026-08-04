Russians lure Ukrainian soldiers to fake meetings for murder. Since the beginning of the year, SBU has prevented over 50 such cases

Russia has begun to actively use "honey traps" — luring Ukrainian soldiers into fake meetings in order to kill them. The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has already prevented more than 50 such cases since the beginning of the year.

This was reported on the SBU website.

Russians are looking for military men on dating sites and chat rooms, meeting them through fake female accounts, and then luring them to meet. Most often, they use improvised explosive devices for murder. Sometimes they use deadly poisons synthesized from narcotics, psychotropic substances, and other chemicals.

The investigation is being conducted under articles of treason, premeditated murder, and a terrorist act. Those suspected of these crimes face life imprisonment.

Law enforcement agencies have already reported such cases in Ukraine. In particular, on July 8, the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office wrote that in Kharkiv, two underage girls are suspected of poisoning a serviceman under the guidance of a Russian curator. The girls invited the serviceman to "chill" at a hotel and mixed methadone into his vodka. The man died.

In April, a serviceman was found dead in a rented apartment in Uzhhorod. A 26-year-old woman from Zaporizhzhia was in the apartment with him. As law enforcement later found out, she had laced the manʼs drink with a pre-prepared substance on the orders of Russian special services.

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