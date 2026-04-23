A woman suspected of murdering a Ukrainian military officer on the orders of the Russian Federation was detained in Transcarpathia

Police have detained a woman in Transcarpathia suspected of murdering a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the orders of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine.

According to the investigation, on April 13, a serviceman was found dead in a rented apartment in Uzhhorod. A 26-year-old woman from Zaporizhzhia was in the apartment with him. She claimed that he died because of the alcohol they had consumed together the day before.

However, investigators found out that a month before the murder, the woman had been recruited by Russian intelligence officers who had created an account on a dating site using her details. There, they found a serviceman and arranged a meeting with him. After that, the woman communicated with him on her own.

During the meeting in the apartment, according to police, the woman laced the manʼs drink with a pre-prepared substance — he died within hours. After that, she reported this to the Russian curator, destroyed the evidence, and only called an ambulance in the morning.

The detainee will be tried for treason. She faces up to 15 years in prison or life imprisonment.

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