Georgiaʼs only refinery, located in Kulevi, has refused to process Russian oil. Instead, it will process oil from Kazakhstan and Libya.

This was reported by Black Sea Petroleum LLC (which owns the refinery).

In particular, the plant will stop refining oil from Russia in August-September 2026. Instead, in early July, the refinery began refining oil from Kazakhstan.

In addition, Libyan oil will arrive at the Kulev refinery on August 20-30. According to the company, the agreement with Libya will be valid until the end of 2027, but it can be extended.

At the end of March 2026, the Kulev Refinery reported that it had set itself the task of completely replacing Russian oil with alternative supplies. At that time, the company began working on diversification to export its petroleum products to the European Union.

At the end of July, the EU introduced the 21st package of sanctions against Russia. At that time, the European Union imposed sanctions on operations at the Georgian refinery in Kulevo.

The Kulev refinery opened in October 2025. At that time, “Rosneft” delivered its first cargo of crude oil to it — 105 340 tons of Siberian Light oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk.

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