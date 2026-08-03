Employees of Russian Wildberries are banned from bringing smartphones to work — only feature phones are allowed

Employees of the Russian marketplace Wildberries were banned from bringing their smartphones into warehouses on August 3.

This was stated in an internal company message, Russian media report.

The document states that photos and videos taken during air raids pose a security threat and may reveal the positions of air defense forces. If employees carry smartphones, they may face administrative and, in some cases, criminal liability.

Employees were only allowed to use feature mobile phones without cameras, which "will allow them to stay in touch with their families".

Losses to Wildberries sellers after Ukrainian drone attacks are estimated at over $2.7 billion. Since mid-July, the marketplaceʼs logistics centers have been subjected to Ukrainian attacks almost daily.

Ukraine has been attacking Wildberries’ Russian warehouses with a total area of over 1 million m² over the past two weeks — almost 40% of the company’s largest warehouses. On July 3, Wildberries confirmed that a warehouse in the Vladimir region had been hit.

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