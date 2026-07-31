Ukraine has attacked almost 40% of the largest warehouses of Russian Wildberries in the past two weeks

Over the past two weeks, Ukraine has attacked Wildberriesʼ Russian warehouses with a total area of over 1 million m² — almost 40% of the companyʼs largest warehouses.

Russian media is writing about this.

The Ukrainian strike on Wildberries in Volgograd, which caused a massive fire, was at least the 18th in the past two weeks. Journalists found 26 warehouses in Russia with an area of over 15,000 m² — 10 of which were attacked by Ukrainian drones. The media also published a list of large warehouses and the dates when they were attacked:

Warehouses in Elektrostal, Moscow Region, Novaya Usman , Voronezh Region, and Kotovsk , Tambov Region were attacked on July 18. One of them burned down completely, while two others resumed operations.

Moscow Region, , Voronezh Region, and , Tambov Region were attacked on July 18. One of them burned down completely, while two others resumed operations. A warehouse in Shushary near St. Petersburg burned on July 24 — the fire destroyed at least one building on the centerʼs territory.

near St. Petersburg burned on July 24 — the fire destroyed at least one building on the centerʼs territory. Warehouses in Krasnodar and Nevinnomyssk were badly damaged after the attack on July 22, and they are still out of service.

and were badly damaged after the attack on July 22, and they are still out of service. Warehouses in Mastynovka, Penza Oblast, and in Sarapul were attacked on July 30, and work there has not resumed.

Penza Oblast, and in were attacked on July 30, and work there has not resumed. A warehouse in Volgograd was attacked on July 31, and a large fire broke out at the site.

Three more warehouses with a total area of 557 000 m² The Defense Forces probably tried to attack, but the strikes did not affect their work. Ukraine has not yet attacked the 13 Wildberries premises.

Ukraine first attacked Wildberries warehouses on the night of July 18, 2026. After a series of attacks, the Russian marketplace began looking for warehouse space in Kazakhstan. Russian media reported that Wildberries was ready to rent almost all available large warehouse spaces there.

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