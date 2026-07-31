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Ukraine has attacked almost 40% of the largest warehouses of Russian Wildberries in the past two weeks

Author:
Khrystyna Pitsuriak
Date:

Over the past two weeks, Ukraine has attacked Wildberriesʼ Russian warehouses with a total area of over 1 million m² — almost 40% of the companyʼs largest warehouses.

Russian media is writing about this.

The Ukrainian strike on Wildberries in Volgograd, which caused a massive fire, was at least the 18th in the past two weeks. Journalists found 26 warehouses in Russia with an area of over 15,000 m² — 10 of which were attacked by Ukrainian drones. The media also published a list of large warehouses and the dates when they were attacked:

  • Warehouses in Elektrostal, Moscow Region, Novaya Usman, Voronezh Region, and Kotovsk, Tambov Region were attacked on July 18. One of them burned down completely, while two others resumed operations.
  • A warehouse in Shushary near St. Petersburg burned on July 24 — the fire destroyed at least one building on the centerʼs territory.
  • Warehouses in Krasnodar and Nevinnomyssk were badly damaged after the attack on July 22, and they are still out of service.
  • Warehouses in Mastynovka, Penza Oblast, and in Sarapul were attacked on July 30, and work there has not resumed.
  • A warehouse in Volgograd was attacked on July 31, and a large fire broke out at the site.

Three more warehouses with a total area of 557 000 m² The Defense Forces probably tried to attack, but the strikes did not affect their work. Ukraine has not yet attacked the 13 Wildberries premises.

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