In July, Russian troops suffered record losses since the beginning of the year — 42 860 soldiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the first seven months of 2026, Russian personnel losses amounted to 238 650 military personnel. The General Staff also published data on how many soldiers the Russian army lost each month:

January — 31 710 soldiers;

February — 26 090;

March — 31 960;

April — 32 980;

May — 33 760;

June — 39 290.

As of July 31, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia had lost 1.6 million soldiers in the war against Ukraine, 700 000 of whom were killed. He also listed Ukrainian losses: about 50 000 dead and 400 000 wounded.

On June 12, the BBC Russian Service, Mediazona and volunteers identified the names of 226 055 Russians killed in the war in Ukraine, a total that could reach half a million. Among them are more than 200 servicemen who were only 18 years old.

At the same time, the head of the British intelligence service GCHQ Anne Kist-Butler reported on May 27 that almost 500 000 Russian soldiers had died in the war in Ukraine.

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