Russians hit a minibus with an FPV drone in the Dnipropetrovsk region. There are injuries

Russians attacked a bus in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Seven people are reported injured, including a 16-year-old boy.

This was reported by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ivan Vyhivsky.

A Russian FPV drone hit a minibus carrying people. The injured were evacuated. According to preliminary data, two people are in serious condition.

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The Russian army attacked Ukraine on the night of August 1 with 35 missiles and 185 drones. Nine people died in Kyiv. In Brovary, Russia hit the ROZETKA warehouse, where 270 people were staying, with a “Shahed” missile. The attack killed an employee of the company, and seven more people were in the hospital. One of the injured is in serious condition.

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