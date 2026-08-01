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Russians hit a minibus with an FPV drone in the Dnipropetrovsk region. There are injuries

Author:
Khrystyna Pitsuriak
Date:

Russians attacked a bus in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Seven people are reported injured, including a 16-year-old boy.

This was reported by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ivan Vyhivsky.

A Russian FPV drone hit a minibus carrying people. The injured were evacuated. According to preliminary data, two people are in serious condition.

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