Russia attacked Ukraine with 35 different missiles and 185 drones. How many did the air defense neutralize

The Russian army attacked Ukraine on the night of August 1 with 35 missiles and 185 drones — the air defense neutralized two missiles and 154 drones. Kyiv was the main target.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In particular, the Russian army used four “Zircons”, 27 “Iskander-M”/S-400 missiles, two Kh-31 missiles and two Kh-59/69 missiles for the attack. In addition, Ukraine was attacked by 185 drones of various types, including “Shahed”, “Gerbera”, “Italmas”, “Banderol” loitering munitions and Parody-type drone simulators.

30 missiles and 23 drones hit 21 locations. Debris fell in two more places.

The number of injured in Kyiv has risen to 30. Nine people have died. Five ambulances were burned and 20 more vehicles were damaged in the attack. The attack also damaged 18 houses, a school, and the Lithuanian embassy.