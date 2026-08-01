GUR fighters hit Russian equipment and a boat. Their value is over $20 million

Operators of the GUR Unmanned Systems Department struck three high-value Russian targets in the temporarily occupied territories and in Crimea.

This was reported by GUR of the Ministry of Defense.

Ukrainian military managed to attack the Project 1100M boat "Sargan" in Kerch (Crimea). Ukrainian GUR fighters also struck the ground drone control station "Forpost" in Yevpatoria.

Also under attack was a facility in the temporarily occupied Kherson region — the Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile and gun complex.

The Russian Pantsir-S1 SAM costs almost $15 million, and the Sargan fast patrol boat costs about $6 million. Thus, the total cost of the equipment that was attacked by Ukraine exceeds $20 million.

In the past 24 hours alone, on July 31, the Russian army lost hundreds of military equipment in the war in Ukraine. Among them are two air defense systems, 82 artillery systems, four multiple launch rocket systems, 16 ground robotic complexes, and other equipment.