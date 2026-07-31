Russia extends fuel export ban until end of January 2027

Russia has extended its ban on fuel exports until the end of January 2027 in order to "maintain stability in the domestic fuel market".

Reuters reported this.

At the same time, from September 1, 2026, restrictions will not apply to the export of diesel, marine fuel, and gas oils if they are supplied directly by producers.

In addition, Russia will allow fuel exports as part of humanitarian aid and intergovernmental agreements. The Russian government has also introduced a temporary mechanism until November 1, which should provide farmers with the necessary volumes of fuel for the harvest period.

Russia is facing an ongoing fuel crisis amid Ukraineʼs attacks on the countryʼs oil refineries. Since April 1 of this year, Russia has imposed a ban on gasoline exports, and in early June, the Russian government banned the export of aviation kerosene for the first time.

In total, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, since August 2025, losses to the Russian oil industry due to Ukrainian strikes have reached $13.5 billion. Over the past month, Ukraine has successfully attacked eight Russian refineries, destroying or damaging 60 tanks with petroleum products and crude oil.

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