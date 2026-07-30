Law enforcement officers reported suspicions in absentia to Russian businessman Yuriy Vasin, who financed the Russian military-industrial complex with money earned in Ukraine

Law enforcement officers reported suspicions in absentia to Russian businessman Yuriy Vasin, who was subject to sanctions and received income from the hotel business in Ukraine and directed it to companies working for the Russian military-industrial complex.

This was reported by SBU and the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

According to investigators, one of Vasinʼs companies manages a group that includes 17 hotel complexes in Ukraine and other properties worth over UAH 1.5 billion. The businessman invested the income from the hotels, in particular, in the development of his companies in Russia, which directly cooperated with the Russian authorities, military-industrial complex companies, and state military structures.

Investigators allege that between 2014 and 2025, Vasin managed a number of Russian companies: he appointed managers, determined areas of work, selected contractors, and made decisions about participating in government procurement. One of these companies supplied computer equipment to a Russian military-industrial complex enterprise that produces weapons systems for surface ships, automated naval control systems, and tactical communications equipment.

The company also provided software for the Federation Council of the Russian Federation and concluded government contracts with other institutions, including the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia (FPSR).

Also in 2023, the company fulfilled orders within the framework of state defense. Separately, investigators confirm that the FSVP units with which the company cooperated were involved in the illegal detention of Ukrainians in TOT.

After the start of the full-scale war, investigators claim, companies co-owned by Vasin continued to pay taxes to Russia (in Ukraine, he transferred his companies to trusted people). In 2022-2024, companies in the Russian Federation transferred more than 362 million Russian rubles (more than 160 million hryvnias at the exchange rate at the time) to the state treasury.

During searches of Ukrainian offices in Kyiv, Vinnytsia, and Lviv associated with the businessman, computer equipment, financial documentation, and other materials were seized.

Also in 2023, NSDC imposed personal sanctions against Vasin. Investigators announced in absentia suspicion of him in repeatedly financing actions aimed at changing the state border of Ukraine. Separately, law enforcement officers filed a request to seize Vasinʼs property in Ukraine.

In 2022, the corporate rights of the “Reikartz” Hotel Group hotel chain and real estate worth over UAH 55 million, owned by Vasin, were seized in Lviv. The seized property was transferred to the administration of ARMA.

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