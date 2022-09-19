The assets of a Russian man who transferred profits from his business to Russia were seized in Lviv. Hereʼs what he owned in Ukraine

The corporate rights of a hotel chain and real estate worth over UAH 55 million, owned by a Russian citizen, were seized in Lviv. The seized property will be transferred to the management of ARMA.

According to the sources of "Babel" in the law enforcement agencies, we are talking about the hotel chain Reikartz Hotel Group, the only ultimate beneficiary of which is a resident of Moscow Vasin Yurii Valeriyovych.

The Lviv Regional Prosecutorʼs Office conducts a pre-trial investigation into the facts of legalization of property obtained through criminal means and official forgery (Part 1 of Article 209, Part 1 of Article 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, officials of the LLC, which includes a hotel chain, on the instructions of the beneficial owner, withdrew funds to the accounts of offshore companies registered in Cyprus by concluding a number of fictitious contracts. The profit obtained from the operation of the hotels, in particular in Lviv, was further channeled through banking and financial institutions as wages for the Russian owner.

Thus, taxes were paid to the state budget of Russia and directed to finance the war in Ukraine.