Attack on weapons exhibition in Kyiv region. The Air Force stated that the missiles landed on a private sports complex, not a military training ground

Yuriy Ignat, head of the communications department of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, stated that on the afternoon of July 24, Russian missiles did not hit a military training ground in the Kyiv region, but a private sports complex.

He said this on the air of "News. LIVE".

"The word ʼtraining groundʼ is immediately associated with the military. But, of course, this is not a training ground. This is a sports complex. It is private and has nothing to do with the military," Ignat said.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also confirmed in a comment to Suspilne that the civilian object that the Russians attacked is not within the scope of control of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

"At the same time, it should be emphasized that regardless of the form of ownership and subordination, when organizing and conducting such events, maximum security measures should be observed, all risks should be taken into account, and shelter should be used," the General Staff statement said.

What is known about the blow?

At around 11:30 AM on July 24, the Russians attacked the Kyiv region with three “Iskander-M” and S-400 ballistic missiles. Air defense intercepted one of them, and two more missiles hit the Buchansky district.

The Ukrainian Council of Arms Manufacturers said that Russians attacked a location in the Kyiv region where representatives of the Ukrainian defense industry had gathered. As a result, at least 10 people were killed and another 100 were injured. 27 houses and 44 cars were also damaged in the area, the Kyiv Regional Military Administration reported.

According to Valeriy Borovik, founder of the defense products company First Contact, the strike hit a training ground where a weapons exhibition was being held.

The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office stated that the investigation will establish who made the decision to hold the event, agreed on the location, time, and format, what security measures were provided, and whether the risks were properly assessed under martial law.

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