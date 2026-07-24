Russians attack weapons exhibition in Kyiv region. At least 10 dead, 100 injured (UPD)

The Russians attacked a location in the Kyiv region where representatives of the Ukrainian defense industry had gathered, with 10 reported dead and 100 injured.

This was reported by the Ukrainian Council of Gunsmiths.

Updated (14:54) It is already known about 10 deaths and 100 injuries due to the strike on the Kyiv region.

The prosecutorʼs office has opened a case under the article on war crimes and has launched an investigation into the improper organization and conduct of the event, which led to the deaths of people, said Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko.

Kravchenko said that the investigation will establish who made the decision to hold the event, who agreed on the location, time, and format, what security measures were provided, and whether the organizers properly assessed the risks in the conditions of martial law.

The founder of the defense products company “First Contact” Valeriy Borovik said in a comment to Apostrophe that the strike was on a training ground where a weapons exhibition was being held.

Also, exhibition participant Yulia Hershun told Apostrophe that there were four strikes. She says there was no communication, so the ambulance couldnʼt get the call right away. She also said dozens of people were killed and cars were burned.

In addition, Gershun said that there was no public data about the event, at which dozens of companies demonstrated unmanned systems. All participants received a link to the location at the last moment.

The acting head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Ruslan Oliynyk also reported on the strike. He said that the strike was in the Bucha district. According to him, the information about the strike on the private training ground where the events were taking place is being verified.

President Volodymyr Zelensky reported that as of 2:01 PM, six people were reported dead and dozens injured in the Kyiv region due to a Russian strike, but did not specify that it was a training ground.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.