Russians shot Ukrainian prisoner of war in the Donetsk region

Russians shot a Ukrainian prisoner of war in the village of Yalta in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the Donetsk Regional Prosecutorʼs Office.

This happened on July 13. The Russians captured a Ukrainian soldier, after interrogation one of the Russians ordered his execution, and the other shot him with a firearm.

The Prosecutorʼs Office has already launched a pre-trial investigation into the fact of committing a war crime that caused the death of a person (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The Russians involved in the crime are also being sought.

This is not the first time the Russians have killed Ukrainian prisoners of war, which is a violation of the Geneva Conventions and an international crime. In April, they shot four Ukrainian prisoners of war in the Kharkiv region. This was near the village of Veterinarne, where the Russian army was storming Ukrainian positions.

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