Ukraine struck a military facility in Kirov, Russia, as well as an oil facility 1 350 kilometers from Ukraine.

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The company supplies components for Russian aviation and missile technology, which, in particular, is used for massive strikes on Ukraine.

In the morning, monitors wrote that it was about the Aviatek enterprise. In addition, OSINT channels reported that an electrical substation was on fire near Vladyslavivka in temporarily occupied Crimea, which provides operation of the Feodosia reservoir pumping station and nearby villages.

The network also reported that warehouses of the Wildberries marketplace in Tver, St. Petersburg (Leningrad region), and temporarily occupied Simferopol in Crimea were once again attacked.

On the night of July 22, Ukrainian troops struck the Krasnodar and Stavropol regions of Russia. Logistics centers that help supply the Russian army with components for drones, navigation, etc. were attacked. An oil depot was also hit.

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