On the night of July 22, Ukrainian military forces struck an oil depot, warehouses, and ships in Russia.

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

In the Krasnodar and Stavropol regions, logistics centers were attacked that help supply the Russian army with components for drones, navigation, etc. An oil depot was also hit.

In addition, the Ukrainian military struck a tanker and four dry cargo ships of the Russian shadow fleet in the waters of the Black and Azov Seas.

In the morning, monitors reported that Wildberries warehouses in the Kuban and in Nevinnomyssk, Stavropol Territory of the Russian Federation, as well as an oil depot in Armavir, Kuban, were on fire. It is known about a fire of approximately 800 m² after a drone attack. Explosions were also heard in the temporarily occupied Donetsk region.

This is not the first time Ukraine has attacked Wildberries marketplace warehouses. On July 18, Zelensky confirmed strikes on logistics facilities in Moscow and Tambov regions. On July 20, a Wildberries logistics center in the city of Podolsk, Moscow region, was also attacked.

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