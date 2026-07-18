Ukrainian troops strike Wildberries logistics warehouses and ships in the Russian Federation

Ukrainian units struck Wildberries warehouses in the Moscow and Tambov regions of Russia. These warehouses are located over 500 and almost 700 kilometers from the front line, respectively.

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to Zelensky, the Russians used them to supply sanctioned components for drones and navigation equipment.

Zelensky also confirmed the strike on an oil facility and targets in the Black and Azov Seas and Crimea.

In particular, earlier this day, the UAV Forces Commander Robert "Madyar" Brovdi reported that Ukrainian military forces had struck 13 Russian vessels in the Black and Azov Seas. Among them were eight dry cargo ships, a tanker, a gas tanker, a tugboat, and two floating cranes.

In total, from July 6 to 18, Ukrainian units attacked 172 Russian ships: 118 in the Sea of Azov, 54 in the Black Sea.

OSINT channels also reported that Ukraine struck the Noginsk oil depot in the Moscow region. This oil depot belongs to the Mostransnafta fuel company. The Russians store and ship gasoline, diesel fuel, and kerosene there. The tank farm of the oil depot is approximately 9 000 m³. Fuel is supplied from this depot to gas stations in central Russia.

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