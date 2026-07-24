Axios: The US Senate may vote on new sanctions against Russia as early as next week

The US Senate may vote on a bill on new sanctions against Russia as early as next week.

This was reported by Axios, citing sources familiar with the negotiations.

According to sources, Democrats have told Republicans they are ready to begin consideration of the bill next week. The bill has the support of more than 60 senators. After the death of Senator Lindsey Graham, who was one of the authors of the initiative, the bill was revised twice.

Initially, the maximum US tariff against third countries that continue to trade with Russia was reduced from 500% to 100% and the US presidentʼs ability to impose such tariffs was limited to a maximum of five countries. Later, at Trumpʼs request, a provision was added to the document regarding sanctions against Iran.

According to Axios, senators heeded the presidentʼs wishes by including sanctions against Iran, which were already set to expire at the end of the year. Senate Majority Leader John Thune said his party members had no objection to the changes.

At the same time, Republican and Democratic leaders still need to agree on a voting procedure to begin consideration of the bill. Despite this, the Senate expects that the document can be brought up for consideration as early as next week.

On July 11, the US Senator Lindsey Graham, who supported Ukraine, died. The senator said that he and his colleagues had agreed with the White House on a new version of the bill on sanctions against Russia. On July 14, it became known that Trump was ready to support the bill on sanctions against Russia over the war in Ukraine, which the late Graham actively promoted.

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