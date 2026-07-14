The US President Donald Trump is ready to support a legislative initiative to increase sanctions pressure on Russia, which was actively promoted by the late Senator Lindsey Graham.

CNN reports this, citing a White House representative.

Trumpʼs final position is unclear, as he has repeatedly expressed reservations about the bill in the past. On July 13, when asked by a reporter whether he planned to sign the bill, Trump said: "Yes, we are discussing it. We will make a decision very soon."

Senate Majority Leader John Thune said the White House worked closely with Graham on the bill and expressed hope that Congress would pass it. He said the sanctions package was Grahamʼs "most important achievement" in his final days.

On July 11, US Senator Lindsey Graham, who supported Ukraine, died. On July 10, Graham visited Ukraine and met with President Volodymyr Zelensky. The senator said that he and his colleagues had agreed with the White House on a new version of the sanctions bill against Russia.

The bill gives Trump the authority to impose secondary tariffs of 500% on goods from countries such as China, Brazil and India that still buy energy goods from Russia. It would also authorize Trump to raise tariffs on the rest of US imports from Russia by at least 500%, although this would likely have less of an effect than secondary tariffs, as previous sanctions have already significantly reduced trade with Moscow.

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