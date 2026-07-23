FT: EU may allow Greek company to transport Russian LNG if Greece agrees to new sanctions package against Russia

The European Union may allow Greek shipping company Dynagas to continue transporting Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) in order to pass a 21-pack of sanctions against Russia.

This was reported by the Financial Times, citing three diplomats familiar with the negotiations.

The compromise, which still needs to be approved by EU ambassadors, will allow EU companies to transport Russian LNG to third countries for 12 months, with the possibility of extension, but the volume of shipments will be limited to 2025 levels, the sources said.

At the same time, EU countries should agree to extend the ceiling price for Russian oil at $44.10 per barrel for another year to further limit Moscowʼs revenues from fossil fuel exports.

Dynagas operates 27 gas carriers, including a third of the worldʼs fleet of Arc7-class tankers that can operate in Arctic waters near Russiaʼs Yamal LNG plant. Since the beginning of 2025, the company has transported more than 10 million tons of Russian LNG on 11 vessels, making 144 voyages.

According to the FT, some member states and the European Commission insisted on a complete ban on the transportation of Russian LNG to third countries, but some states opposed it due to possible economic losses for their companies.

The 21st package of EU sanctions was announced back in June. In particular, it was supposed to include a ban on transporting Russian LNG to third countries. The FT, citing sources, wrote that it was Greece that was blocking the new sanctions. All because such a ban would “effectively destroy” the Greek company Dynagas, a Greek representative told European partners.

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