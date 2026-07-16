FT: Greece blocks 21st EU sanctions package against Russia

Greece is blocking a new, 21st package of EU sanctions against Russia over restrictions on Russian gas. The country wants to protect the shipping company Dynagas, which transports Russian liquefied natural gas.

This is reported by the Financial Times, citing sources.

According to sources, this concerns sanctions that prohibit the transportation of Russian gas to third countries — they could destroy the company of Greek tycoon George Prokopio.

Dynagas has 27 tankers, a third of which are equipped to operate in Arctic waters near the Yamal LNG plant. Greece claims that these tankers are not suitable for operation in other regions, so the company will be forced to sell them. The cost of one such tanker is $300 million.

Over the past three years, the company has earned at least $915 million from the transportation of Russian petroleum products. Since the beginning of 2025 alone, Dynagas has transported more than 10 million tons of Russian LNG on 11 vessels.

In addition, the sanctions package includes a mechanism that should lower the upper limit on the price of Russian oil.