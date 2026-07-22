Russians hit Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Kherson regions. There are dead and injured

The Russian army has been hitting Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Dnipropetrovsk regions throughout the day. There have been deaths and injuries as a result of the attacks.
Babel has collected the main points about the consequences of the strikes.
In the afternoon, the Russians bombed Lezhyn in Zaporizhzhia with air bombs — one person was killed and three people were injured. In Zaporizhzhia, the Russian army hit an enterprise — three people were injured.
In Kherson, Zelenivka, and Novovorontsovka in the Kherson region, one person was killed and 12 others were injured in the attacks. The strikes damaged high-rise buildings, houses, and cars.
Seven people were injured in the Dnipropetrovsk region by Russian shelling over the past 24 hours. The attacks damaged houses, cars, garages, a supermarket, and a cottage. The attack caused a fire.
- On the night of July 22, Russia attacked Ukraine with one “Iskander-M” ballistic missile, three Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missiles, and 216 strike UAVs.
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