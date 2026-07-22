Russia attacked Ukraine with four missiles and 260 UAVs. How many targets did the air defense shoot down

On the night of July 22, Russia attacked Ukraine with one “Iskander-M” ballistic missile, three Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missiles, and 216 strike UAVs.

The Air Force reports this.

The missiles flew from temporarily occupied Crimea, some drones too (from Hvardiyske in Crimea), some from temporarily occupied Donetsk, as well as from Russia (Bryansk, Oryol, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk). The drones were “Shahed”, “Gerbera”, “Italmas”, and “Parodia” “simulator drones”.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. The air defense neutralized three Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missiles and 204 UAVs in the north, south, center, and east of the country.

One “Iskander-M” ballistic missile and 12 strike UAVs failed to be shot down at 12 locations, and debris fell at seven locations. In particular, five people were injured in the Kyiv region as a result of the Russian attack. Among them were three children in the village of Chaiky, Bucha district, the State Emergency Service reported.

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A Russian drone strike in the Odesa region killed a woman in a small apartment building. Warehouses were damaged and a fire broke out, the Regional Military Administration said.

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The Russians also attacked two men, aged 30 and 43, with drones in the Central District of Kherson. They are in moderate condition, the City Military Administration reported.

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