Protasiv Yar remains a reserve. The Supreme Court put an end to the case

The Supreme Court upheld the decision to create the Protasiv Yar landscape reserve and confirmed its nature conservation status.

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

On July 22, the Supreme Court closed the proceedings on the lawsuit of a private company that tried to partially annul the decision of the Kyiv City Council to create a reserve of local importance "Protasiv Yar".

Last year, the company filed a lawsuit. The courts of first and appellate instance denied the plaintiffʼs claim. The company appealed these decisions to the Supreme Court, but withdrew its claims before the cassation appeal was considered.

The Supreme Court dismissed the lawsuit and closed the proceedings.

Protasiv Yar is one of the largest natural massifs in the center of Kyiv, which has been the subject of years of attempts to be developed. In particular, “Daytona Group” LLC, which the media has linked to businessman Hennadii Korban, planned to build a residential and office complex here.

For many years, activist and soldier Roman Ratushny fought for the preservation of Protasovy Yar, who died at the front in 2022. After that, the Kyiv City Council created a landscape reserve on this territory.

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