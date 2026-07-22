Mykhailo Drapaty began performing the duties of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

He reported this on his page.

According to Drapaty, President Volodymyr Zelensky instructed to continue and intensify offensive actions, plan new operations behind the Russiansʼ backs, and develop the army and its technologies.

Drapatiy also spoke about his acquaintance with the new Chief of the General Staff Ihor Skybyuk. The military met in 2022 in southern Ukraine, when they were leading the operation to liberate the Kherson region from the same command post.

Drapatiy said that during Skybyukʼs command, strong commanders emerged in the Airborne Assault Forces, including Oleh Apostol, Dmytro Voloshyn, Yevhen Lasiychuk, Svyatoslav Zayets, Emil Ishkulov, Andriy Tkachuk, and many others.