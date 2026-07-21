UNICEF: Russian shelling in June caused the highest number of children affected since 2022

In June 2026, seven children were killed and another 116 injured as a result of Russian shelling — the highest number since 2022.

This was reported by Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets and UNICEF.

In addition, two children were killed and about 50 others were injured in the attacks last week.

The Ombudsman published these data against the backdrop of the fact that on July 19, Russians attacked a UNICEF warehouse in Belogorodka (Kyiv region) with humanitarian aid for children and their families. The damage from the attack amounted to $3.9 million.

Омбудсман Лубінець Дмитро / Telegram

In particular, the Russian strike on the warehouse destroyed over 106 000 units of humanitarian cargo: generators, drinking water, hygiene kits, and other important supplies.

In June, Russian strikes in Ukraine killed at least 265 civilians and injured 1 816, one of the highest monthly casualty figures since the start of the full-scale invasion.

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