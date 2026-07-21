Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Kherson and Dnipropetrovsk regions. There are dead and injured

During the day, the Russian army struck Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Kherson, and Dnipropetrovsk regions. There are deaths and injuries as a result of Russian attacks.

Babel has collected the main points about the consequences of the strikes.

In Zaporizhzhia, the death toll from the morning strike has risen to three. Another 13 people were injured. In the evening, the Russians struck Zaporizhzhia again — one man was injured. The attack caused a fire in warehouses.

Five people were injured in shelling in the Dnipropetrovsk region over the past 24 hours. The strikes damaged a high-rise building, houses, a cafe, and a car.

1 2

Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

Two people were killed and seven others were injured in Znamenivka and Druzhkivka in the Donetsk region. The attack damaged houses and a car.

1 2

Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

In the Kherson region, one person died and three others were injured as a result of the attacks. The attacks also damaged houses and cars.

On the night of July 21, Russia attacked Ukraine with 58 “Shahed”, “Gerbera”, and “Italmas” attack UAVs, a “Banderol” missile drone, and “Parody” simulator drones.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.