Russia attacked Ukraine with 58 drones. How many did air defense neutralize

On the night of July 21, Russia attacked Ukraine with 58 “Shahed”, “Gerbera”, and “Italmas” attack UAVs, a “Banderol” missile drone, and “Parody” simulator drones.

The Air Force reports this.

Drones flew over Russia (Kursk and Oryol) and the temporarily occupied territories of Hvardiyske (Crimea) and Donetsk. The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The air defense neutralized 46 Russian UAVs in the north, south, and east of the country. Eight attack UAVs were not shot down, but were hit in seven locations. In particular, in Chernihiv, a UAV hit an administrative building, causing a fire on the spot, and one person was injured.

Meanwhile, in the Sumy region, a Russian drone hit a 9-story building, injuring 6 people, including 4 children. A shopping center also caught fire, the State Emergency Service reported.

1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

In Kherson, a 55-year-old man was injured in a Russian drone attack in the Dniprovsky district. He was diagnosed with a mine and closed head injury, the Regional Military Administration said.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.