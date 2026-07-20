The General Staff denied information about the dismissal of Commander-in-Chief Syrsky

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine denied information about the dismissal of Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky and Chief of the General Staff Andriy Hnatov.

They stated that this information is not true, and that Syrsky and Hnatov continue to perform their official duties.

At the same time, Presidential Communications Advisor Dmytro Lytvyn told reporters that one should not expect appointments today, and urged caution in dealing with messages from anonymous Telegram channels.

He also denied information that the new commander-in-chief was planned to be discussed at todayʼs General Staff meeting, explaining that it was dedicated to requests from corps commanders regarding support and other organizational issues.

Meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelensky held meetings with Deputy Chief of the General Staff Volodymyr Horbatiuk, Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapatyi, and Commander of the Third Army Corps Andriy Biletsky.

What preceded

The resignation of Oleksandr Syrsky is one of the main demands of protesters who have been protesting in support of dismissed Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov since July 16.

Fedorov himself, during a conversation with journalists, spoke about the conflict with Syrsky, who allegedly gave Fedorov an ultimatum and blocked the Ministry of Defenseʼs initiatives. At the same time, Zelensky stated at a briefing that Fedorov and Syrsky could not agree, and the conflict between them was "systemic".

On July 18, Zelensky held meetings with Syrsky and Fedorov and promised “a decision on the army”. Fedorov reported that “there is a dialogue”.

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