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The SBU drones attacked the coordination center of the Russian FSB in the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson region

Author:
Khrystyna Pitsuriak
Date:

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) struck a coordination center of the Russian FSB in the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson region. It was located in one of the boarding houses, where about 100 Russian military personnel could have been at the time of the strike.

The Security Service of Ukraine wrote about this in a telegram.

According to preliminary data, there were more than 70 vehicles on the territory of the center, armed guards, checkpoints were operating, and engineering barriers and underground shelters were installed. As a result of the strike by 13 drones, a large-scale fire broke out on the site, SBU added.

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