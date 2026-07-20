Zelensky confirmed the Defense Forcesʼ strikes on the oil depot and Russian logistics facilities in the Moscow region

The defense forces attacked Russian logistics facilities and an oil depot in the Moscow region. The distance from the targets to the Ukrainian state border exceeded 400 kilometers.

President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote about this in a telegram.

He added that in the Black Sea, the Defense Forces struck two tankers of the Russian shadow fleet and four dry cargo ships.

The Ukrainian military struck seven Russian naval vessels, seven electrical substations, and six air defense systems overnight, the UAV Forces commander Robert Brovdi (“Madyar”) reported. Three tankers and four dry cargo ships in the Black and Azov Seas were under attack.

Drones also attacked seven electrical substations in Crimea, including in Yalta, Morske, Pryvitne, and Luchyste. In addition, the UAV Forces struck six Russian air defense systems.

On the night of July 19, Ukrainian military forces struck two tankers, a dry cargo ship, and a floating crane in the Black Sea. In addition, electrical substations in Kerch, Stary Krym, Yalta, Sudak, Berdyansk, Yedy-Kuy, Ponizivka, Shchebetivka, Zeleny Yar, Shyroke, and others were hit.

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