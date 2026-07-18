Ukraine strikes oil tanker in Moscow region and patrol ship “Svetlyak”

On the night of July 18, the Ukrainian military struck an oil depot in the Moscow region and the Project 10410 patrol ship "Svetlyak".

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The “Nafto-Service” oil depot in Noginsk was hit, causing a fire. The area of the tank farm at the oil depot is approximately 9 000 m³. Fuel is supplied from this depot to gas stations in central Russia.

Ukrainian units also attacked two tankers, two floating cranes, and a tugboat in the Black and Azov Seas.

The “Project 10410” patrol ship "Svetlyak" was attacked in Kerch — this is the second ship of this project that Ukrainian forces have attacked. These ships are used by the Russians for sea patrols, escorting other vessels, and for naval missions.

Ukrainian military also struck a railway bridge over the Bila River in the Sabivka area of Luhansk region.

Today, Ukrainian units also struck Wildberries warehouses in the Moscow and Tambov regions of Russia. These warehouses are located over 500 and almost 700 kilometers from the front line, respectively.

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