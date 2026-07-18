Russians again hit a foreign ship in the port of Odesa region. As a result, there are one dead and injured

The Russian army has again attacked a foreign ship in the port of the Odesa region. As a result of the attack, one person was killed and three others were injured.

This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper.

The ship was flying the flag of Antigua and Barbuda. The attack damaged the port, tanks and warehouses.

The Russian army also struck rescuers who were eliminating the consequences of the attack. The strike damaged special rescue equipment. The rescuers were in cover.

On the same day, the Russian military attacked a Marshall Islands-flagged vessel. Four people were injured. The attack damaged the vessel and caused a fire.

On the night of July 18, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with seven missiles and 90 UAVs. In addition to the Odesa region, the Kharkiv region was under attack — a man was killed there, and there were also injuries.

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