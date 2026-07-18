Russians attacked Ukraine with missiles and 90 UAVs at night. How many were neutralized by air defense

On the night of July 18, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with two “Iskander-M” ballistic missiles, two “Onyx” anti-ship missiles, three Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missiles, and 90 “Shahed”, “Gerbera”, and Italmas UAVs, “Banderol” loitering munitions, and “Parody”-type simulator drones.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The air defense neutralized one missile and 69 drones. Missiles and 19 drones were hit in 19 places, and debris fell in five locations.

The Odesa region was the main target — the Russian army attacked a ship flying the flag of the Marshall Islands. Four people were injured. The attack damaged the ship and a fire broke out.

Also on the evening of July 17, the Russians fired a missile at Kharkiv, killing one person and injuring others. The attack damaged a hotel-restaurant, a bus stop, a tram catenary, and a building.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.