In April, the Russians attacked the Sumy region with drones whose warheads contained uranium

Depleted uranium ammunition was found in the Russian “Geran-2” attack drones used by the Russians to attack Sumy region in April.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) writes about this.

We are talking about the R-60M air-to-air guided missiles that the Russians use in their drones.

Experts examined the sites of the Russian attacks and found that the level of gamma radiation from the wreckage of Russian drones with missiles was 8.3 and 10.5 μSvph. These figures exceed the natural radiation background and threaten human health.

The SBU examination showed that the warhead of the Russian missiles contained elements of depleted uranium weighing 2,810 grams. The substance was identified as "Uranium-234", "Uranium-235" and "Uranium-238".

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In April, SBU recorded a similar situation in the Chernihiv region: the Russians struck the region with a Geran-2 strike drone, the wreckage of which contained uranium.

Depleted uranium is used in armor-piercing shells. The cores of such shells easily penetrate heavy armor and ignite upon destruction. It is also sometimes used in aviation as a counterweight for balancing.

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