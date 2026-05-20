Russians attacked Chernihiv region with drone whose wreckage contained uranium

On the night of April 7, the Russian army attacked the Chernihiv region with a “Geran-2” attack drone, the wreckage of which contained uranium.

This was reported by the press service of SBU.

During reconnaissance near the wreckage of the drone near the village of Kamka, experts recorded a high level of gamma radiation, which is a threat to human health.

SBU found that the warhead of an air-to-air missile that Russian troops attached to a UAV to strike the region contained depleted uranium warheads ("Uranium-235" and "Uranium-238").

1 7











Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

The Russians attach such missiles to drones to strike Ukrainian planes and helicopters.

Depleted uranium is used in armor-piercing shells. The cores of such shells easily penetrate heavy armor and ignite upon destruction. It is also sometimes used in aviation as a counterweight for balancing.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.