Reuters: Ukraineʼs Black Sea ports lose a third of grain export capacity due to increased Russian shelling

Ukraine has lost about a third of its grain export capacity due to increased Russian missile and drone attacks on Black Sea ports.

Reuters reports this with reference to the Ukrainian Agrarian Confederation (UAC).

Over 90% of agricultural exports, including grain and vegetable oils, pass through the three Black Sea ports of the Odessa region. Previously, the ports in Odesa could handle about 6 million tons of cargo per month, but now only 4 million tons.

Reuters writes that in recent seasons, Ukraine accounted for about 6% of global wheat exports and about 11% of corn exports, which means that further Russian shelling could affect global markets. A source told journalists that traders have not stopped port operations, but are facing problems with purchases, sales, shipments, cargo accumulation and prices.

According to Ukrzaliznytsia, the number of grain wagons heading to Odesa ports decreased by 11% in the week from July 2 to 8 compared to the previous week, with exports down 17%. Kernel Holding (Ukraineʼs leading grain exporter) announced this week that it had suspended operations at the port of Chornomorsk due to a series of Russian attacks.

The Reuters source added that four of the portʼs 13 major grain terminals have also suspended grain purchases.