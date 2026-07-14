Russians struck six regions of Ukraine and also attacked two civilian ships in the Black Sea — there are dead and wounded

The Russian army has been attacking Sumy, Kherson, Kharkiv, Odesa, Mykolaiv, and Zaporizhzhia regions throughout the day. There have been deaths and injuries as a result of Russian attacks.

Babel knows the main thing about the consequences of strikes.

In the Odesa region, the Russians struck a residential area: a woman was killed, another person was injured. A fire broke out in a two-story building, three houses were damaged.

Two civilian ships in the Black Sea, sailing under the flags of Tanzania and Liberia, were also attacked. The captain of one of the ships was killed. The crew of 11 people was evacuated to shore, three of them were injured.

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In Zaporizhzhia, more than 32 000 consumers were left without electricity after Russian attacks. However, according to the head of the Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, the power supply was restored in less than an hour.

In Kharkiv, the Russians hit a high-rise building in the Shevchenkivsky district with a drone, injuring one person.

Russian attacks in the Kherson region have injured 20 people, including a 17-year-old girl. Private and apartment buildings, an educational institution, a taxi, and a car were damaged.

Russians attacked Ochakiv in the Mykolaiv region with MLRS: eight wounded, five of them hospitalized. A medical facility, an apartment building, approximately 20 private homes, and seven cars were damaged.

In Sumy, the Russians struck a residential area — a drone hit near a multi-story residential building, breaking windows. No injuries were reported.

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On the night of July 14, Russian forces launched 135 drones and 10 missiles — eight ballistic Iskanders and two Kh-59/69 aircraft — to attack Ukraine. Ukrainian air defenses neutralized seven missiles and 108 drones.

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