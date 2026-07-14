The Russians launched 10 missiles and 135 drones into Ukraine overnight. Kyiv, Odesa, Chernihiv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions were under attack

On the night of July 14, Russian forces launched 135 drones and 10 missiles — eight ballistic Iskanders and two Kh-59/69 aircraft — to attack Ukraine.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian air defense neutralized seven missiles, including five ballistic ones, and 108 drones. One missile and 25 drones were hit in 17 places, and debris fell in ten locations.

In particular, the following were under attack:

Kyiv. At night, a warehouse in the Holosiivsky district caught fire from Russian shelling, and cars in Darnytsky. At another location, a crater and damage were found on the territory of a boarding school. Debris also fell on a private house. There were no injuries.

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Chernihiv region. In the morning, a Russian drone hit a residential building in the Nizhynsky district — two women were injured.

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Dnipropetrovsk region. A freight train locomotive was hit. The contact network on the section was also de-energized.

Facebook / Міністерство розвитку громад, територій та інфраструктури України

Odesa region. In the morning, the Russians struck civilian and industrial infrastructure — damaged cars, a gas tanker, a car repair shop, and an outbuilding. No people were injured.

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