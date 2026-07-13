EU wants to restrict access to social media for children under 13

The European Union plans to restrict access to social media for children under the age of 13. They will be allowed to use social media for a limited period of time, and under adult supervision.

This was stated by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Reuters reports.

She noted that specific proposals regarding social media will be presented in September. Von der Leyen presented a report by two experts who recommend a multi-layered approach: first analyze the types of platforms harmful to children, and then consider phased and gradual access for different age groups.

Mass ban on social media for children around the world

In December 2025, Australia became the first country to ban social media for children under the age of 16. The countryʼs authorities explained their decision by saying that social media can harm children — for example, affect their physical and mental health.

Spain also wants to ban social media for children under 16. And Ireland has launched a test phase of a digital wallet with an age verification function, which should limit teenagersʼ access to social media. Greece has said it will also ban access to social media for children under 15 from 2027.

The British government plans to ban social media for children under 16 in the spring of 2027. This includes TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat, YouTube, and X. At the same time, WhatsApp and Signal messengers will not be banned.

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