Britain plans to ban social media for children under 16 by spring 2027

The British government plans to ban social media for children under 16 in the spring of 2027. The authorities expect to pass such a law by the end of this year.

This was reported on the government website.

The ban will apply to platforms that allow users to interact with each other and publish content. These include TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat, YouTube, and X. At the same time, messengers WhatsApp and Signal will not be banned.

In addition, the government plans to prohibit children under 16 from participating in live broadcasts, communicating with strangers, and restrict a number of functions on gaming and other online platforms.

Only some of these restrictions will apply to teenagers aged 16-17. The authorities are also considering introducing nighttime restrictions on the use of services and forced breaks during endless viewing of films.

Separately, the government plans to set a minimum age of 18 for so-called AI companions — chatbots that simulate romantic or sexual relationships with users. Similar intimate features in other AI services are also to be made inaccessible to minors.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the government was “standing with families, not tech companies” and was committed to giving children “their childhood back”. He said the tech giants had the opportunity to protect children on their own but failed to do so.

According to the government, the idea of banning social media for children under 16 is supported by nine out of ten British parents. During the public consultation, the authorities received more than 116 thousand responses. Also, two thirds of young people agreed that children under 16 should not use at least some social media.

Mass ban on social media for children around the world

In December 2025, Australia became the first country to ban social media for children under the age of 16. The countryʼs authorities explained their decision by saying that social media can harm children — for example, affecting their physical and mental health.

In January, France passed a bill in its first reading to ban social media for children under 15. The bill will now go to the Senate (the upper house of parliament) for approval, with any changes expected before the National Assembly votes on it again. If passed, France would become the first country in Europe to completely ban social media for children under 15.

Spain also wants to ban social media for children under 16. And Ireland has launched a test phase of a digital wallet with an age verification feature that should limit teenagersʼ access to social media. Greece has said it will also ban access to social media for children under 15 from 2027.

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